Liberia: Several Officials Indicted!

Several former and current government officials in the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and George Weah's regimes have been indicted on multiple charges ranging from theft of property to fraud and criminal conspiracy by the Bong County 9th Judicial Circuit Court.

Those listed in the indictment are former Bong County District # 3Representative George S. Mulbah, Sr., former Rep. Tokpah J. Mulbah of District #1, Rep. Edward W. Kiafiah of District #5, Bong County Rep. Melvin Cole of District # 3, and Dr. John Flomo, President Bong County Technical College.

Others are former Bong County Superintendent Rennie B. Jackson, Project Specialist Thomas K. Cisco of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kenneth Yao Awadjie, former Assistant Chief Architect, Ministry of Public Works, Marcus Berrian, Project Engineer, Project Implementation Unit, Bong County and Liberia China United Investment Group (LCUIG) represented by CEO, LianZhi.

The individuals and company were indicted on five counts, violation of the Public Procurement Concession Commission Act (PPCC), theft of Property, fraud on the internal Revenue of Liberia, Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Facilitation in relations to the construction of the DolokelenGboveh Community College, now Bong County Technical College (BCTC) of which over US 4 million appear to have squandered.

According to the indictment which was issued on June 5, 2019, the Grand Jurors for Bong County found it more probably than not that the above name defendants did violate Subpart 2, section 31 of the Amended and Restated Public Procurement and Concession Act.

Mr. George Mulbah then Rep of District #3, was the acting chairman/ chairman of the Bong County Development Committee for the construction of the Gboveh College, while Mr.

TokpahMulbah then District#1 Representative and member of the bid evaluation committee for the construction, Rennie B. Jackson then Superintendent of Bong County was member of the bid committee for construction and Thomas K. Cisco, Project Specialist, Ministry of Internal Affairs member of the bid committee.

The indictment notes that during FY2009/2010, the citizens of Bong County agreed to undertake the construction of a Twin -wing two floor administrative and academic building, two dormitories, a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a soccer pitch, reservoir, generator house and staff quarter to host the DolokelenGboveh Community College, now Bong Technical College in Gbarnga city at a construction cost US4, 394,776.97, but the project did not live up to its desire reality as allegations of fraud, criminal conspiracy and theft marred the entire project.