South Africa: Top Cop Implicated in Corruption By Nxasana and Booysen Appointed Acting Head of KZN Hawks Organised Crime Unit

Colonel WS "Welcome" Mhlongo with the KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, who has been implicated in Zondo Commission testimony for allegedly tipping off criminals about the directorate's investigations, has been appointed acting Provincial Commander of the Serious Organised Crime unit in the province. He has also been a foot-soldier for the disgraced former acting head of the NPA, Nomgcobo Jiba, in trawling for dirt on former NPA head Mzolisi Nxasana.

The appointment of Colonel WS "Welcome" Mhlongo to the key position of acting Provincial Commander of the Serious Organised Crime unit in KwaZulu-Natal flies in the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to cleaning up criminal elements working within the law enforcement cluster and who had enabled State Capture.

Daily Maverick has in its possession a communication from Mhlongo, dated 14 June 2019, to DPCI Unit Commanders in Durban to attend a meeting on "serious and violent crime" and scheduled for 10am on 18 June 2019 on the 5th floor of the DPCI offices. Daily Maverick can confirm that the meeting took place and that Mhlongo was present.

Mhlongo signed off the notice from the Office of the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the DPCI's KZN Serious Organised Crime unit...