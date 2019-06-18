18 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect for Manufacturing Illegal Viagra in Brackenhurst

Johannesburg Flying Squad got a tip-off about an illegal laboratory manufacturing Viagra and other sexual enhancements products at Brackenhurst yesterday, 17 June 2019.

Police followed the information to a house in Brackenhurst where police were refused entry to the premises.

The house was searched after police were allowed to enter. Different kinds of tablets and machines used to manufacture the tablets were found. The owner of the house was arrested taken to Brackendowns police station for detention.

The arrested suspect will appear in Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court soon.

