Kenya: Top 2013 KCSE Student Norah Borus Found Dead in U.S.

A top 2013 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) student Norah Jelagat Borus, was on Friday found dead at her residence in Stanford University in the United States of America.

Family spokesperson Mr Joseph Maswan said some family members had travelled to the US to establish the circumstances surrounding Ms Borus' death.

SHOCKING NEWS

"Yes it is true the family has received the shocking news, but her father and some family members have travelled to the US to establish the cause of her death," said Mr Maswan.

University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and provost Persis Drell also confirmed the death.

Ms Borus, who sat for her KCSE in Precious Blood Riruta, emerged the best girl in Nairobi County in the 2013 KCSE results.

SAFETY THREAT

Her death is the fourth reported in Stanford since last February, according to the university's student affairs leader.

The police in the US said they have launched investigations to establish the cause of Ms Borus' death.

"There is no safety threat to the campus community, investigations have commenced to establish circumstances surrounding her death," said the police in a statement.