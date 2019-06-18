South Africa: 54-Hour Shutdown Looming, Joburg Water Warns Residents

Johannesburg residents will be with limited water for two days from next Wednesday, Joburg Water has advised.

Rand Water, which is the city's main bulk water supplier, plans a major shutdown on June 24 that will affect all reservoirs supplying water to the city, Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Nico de Jager said in a statement on Tuesday.

The shutdown will last for 54 hours.

"The shutdown is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2 500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station and this will result in the limited water supply to all Rand Water customers," said De Jager.

He said the shutdown did not mean that there would be no water during the 54-hour shutdown period, but that some areas may experience a shortage of water or low pressure.

In April, a similar planned shutdown was postponed, News24 reported.

Johannesburg Water has appealed to all residents to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid taps running dry.

"The shutdown will also affect a number of municipalities across the Gauteng Province and we apologise for the inconvenience," the city said.

Source: News24