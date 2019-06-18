Uganda: BoU Cash Saga - Ofwono Opondo Accuses Police of Telling Lies

Kampala — The government spokesperson Mr Ofwono Opondo has dismissed as "lies" all statements by police regarding the on-going money- printing investigations at Bank of Uganda (BoU).

On Monday, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said they raided homes of six senior bank officials and recovered documents which suggested the printing of unauthorised excess currency notes.

However, on Tuesday, Mr Opondo questioned the narrative and accused police of telling lies.

Mr Enanga said on Monday that told Daily Monitor that the BoU officials under investigations by police and State House's Anti-Corruption Unit headed by Lt Edith Nakalema, were still in detention as investigations continue.

"The searches were done in the homes of the officials and a number of documents were recovered. With time, we shall get how much was involved, how much [money] has been recovered, what was genuine [currency], [and] what was unofficial, but genuine money," Mr Enanga said.

Mr Enanga's stand, however, provoked Mr Opondo who on Tuesday told journalist at the government Media Center, which he heads, that the government is investigating "extra goods" that were found on the plane.

Mr Opondo accused Mr Enanga of telling lies adding that they [government] have instructed the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth Ochola to "deal with his people" and recall a statement that was issued by Mr Enanga, since it's "misleading."

"The government is only aware about investigation of extra consignment including solar machines, batteries, among others which was shipped into the country, but we are not aware about extra money which was printed. Police should correct that record, it is a mistake," Mr Opondo said.

Mr Opondo sounded a warning that any government agency that "misinforms the public" will be brought to order.

"We ask @PoliceUg to clarify on their statement about @BOU_Official in accordance to existing investigations. We believe the Police made a mistake while addressing the media," Mr Opondo later tweeted.

He said that no arrests have been made adding that it's just investigations of about six to eight BoU officials in procurement, currency and legal [departments] for failing to do due diligence.

He said other officials being investigated are attached to the Customs Department at Entebbe Airport.

However, reliable police sources have accused Mr Opondo of trying to cover-up the currency scandal at BoU and advised him to "stop interfering" with police investigations.

Efforts to reach Mr Enanga were futile since didn't pick our calls nor reply to our messages. Daily Monitor will continue calling Mr Enanga to respond to Opondo's claims.

Earlier reports indicated that six BoU officials were arrested on Wednesday on the orders of President Yoweri Museveni after BoU governor, Mr Tumusiime Mutebile reported illegal printing of extra cash and abuse of a private chartered plane hired to deliver confidential government cargo from France.

Police and State House Anti-corruption Unit are currently investigation reports that BoU officials printed extra cash without the knowledge of the BoU governor and used the BoU chartered plane to carry extra cargo belonging to 13 private businessmen, companies and international organizations.