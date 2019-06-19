Zimbabwe: Ammara Brown for AFCON Finals

Award-winning songstress Ammara Brown is set to join a group of supporters who will travel to Egypt to cheer the Zimbabwe's senior football team - The Warriors -- when they play the hosts during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

She will be travelling to Egypt tomorrow along with her manager.

"I am usually not a soccer person, but this time l will go with my flag to support the Warriors until l lose my voice. We will be posting every step on social media," she said.

Ammara said she will be heading to Cyprus for a date with Nigerian singer Flavor on June 31.

"Cyprus has been wanting me for years but their budget has not been favorable but finally we have managed to reach an agreement. I am so happy that l am going there because they are many Zimbabweans there who will be more entertained by their fellow sister.

"I am going to share the stage with one of the people whom l respect and give hats off to, like Flavor.

"He is amazing he produced seven videos day after day," she said.

Amara said she is currently working on a project called "Mambokadzi" featuring Tammy Moyo and Gemma Griffths.

"I have just finished shooting a music video with Gemma Griffths titled "Mambokadzi" and soon it will be dropping. It is going to be a bomb the audience should watch out to," she said.

Ammara is one of the female artistes from Zimbabwe who have collaborated with international artistes.

She is working on music videos and a song with Charly K, Roberto and J Rox from Zambia and Patoranking from Nigeria.