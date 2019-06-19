Kenyan Kiteboarder Intensifies Training in Cape Verde

Nairobi — Kenya's sole kite boarder John Koyiet Nzioka will take to the freezing Atlantic Ocean water on Wednesday and Thursday in the Kite boarding competition at the inaugural Africa beach games in Sal, Cape Verde.

Nzioka started his practice sessions on Monday June 17 in Sal as he prepares to overcome the challenge of the Atlantic Ocean water which is freezing cold unlike the warm Indian Ocean in Kenya where he has been training.

"It is not as cold as I thought, I can manage in it. There is no big difference in the two as long as you are on the water. The moment you fall then there is a problem, because you don't want to freeze," said Nzioka.

To compensate for lost time, he is putting in four hours of training every day to get used to the freezing water and the very strong winds with turbulence in some parts of the ocean.

However, he expects stiff challenge from seasoned athletes around Africa especially from the hosts Cape Verde who will have the home weather conditions advantage.

"In East Africa, we are used to warm waters and Indian Ocean is not rough compared to Atlantic Ocean where the tournament will be held, maybe the cold there could be a challenge, but I am not worried because I will prepare adequately," He further noted.

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...