Nigeria: NDI/IRI Report Shows That 2019 Presidential Election Was Rigged - PDP

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday said the report by the National Democratic Institute, NDI, and the International Republican Institute, IRI warning of possible apathy in future elections shows that the 2019 Presidential poll was rigged in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party stated this in reaction to the report on the 2019 election by the United States of America based institutions, which was publicly presented in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a chat with Vanguard, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi described as shameful the fact that "it is foreign observers that have told us the errors in our electoral system and democracy."

According to him, "the report vindicates the position of our party that the electoral system is in danger and democracy is under threat. The Presidential election was rigged and that is why we are at the tribunal to prove to the world that the election failed credibility test.

"Buhari has muscle the judiciary and we all remember the way the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen was eased out of the way. Now he has imposed Tanko Mohammed. Last week, they imposed their preferences of leaders at the National Assembly in the persons of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, all in a bid to have their way all the time. We will retrieve our mandate."