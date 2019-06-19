South Africa: Popular Radio Host DJ Fresh Suspended from Airwaves

Photo: MetroFM website screenshot

The MetroFM website on June 19, 2019, still showing suspended DJ Fresh as hosting its breakfast show.

Cape Town — A hugely popular South African radio host has been removed from the airwaves.

State broadcaster SABC is carrying an article saying that it has been confirmed that Metro FM breakfast show co-host Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh, has not been scheduled on the station until further notice.

MetroFM is part of the SABC.

The SABC article says that DJ Fresh has been off air since last Wednesday. "A listener, Daniel Mokwa, reported the host to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for allegedly using foul language on air," the article says.

Channel 24 is quoting SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu as saying: "The matter is between the organisation and DJ Fresh, and we are not in a position to comment further."

Fans have threatened a boycott of the show, which is being hosted by Mo Flava and Thomas Msengana, according to Channel24.

The suspension has been trending on Twitter in South Africa.

Channel24 says the DJ has remained quiet on social media, not divulging any information on his suspension or when he will return to the airwaves.