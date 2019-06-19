Nigeria: 'APC Governors Didn't Hold FEC Make-Up Talks With Buhari'

Abuja — The Progressive Governors Forum yesterday clarified that it never discussed the composition of the next Federal Executive Council during its closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State, House, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) state chief executives are expected to actively participate in the processes leading to the emergence of the next set of ministers.

The president, who took oath of office for another four years on May 29,2019, is yet to appoint members of his new FEC.

Addressing State House correspondents on the issue, chairman of the forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said: "It is an executive decision."

He added that they were in the Villa to thank the president for the confidence reposed in them that resulted in their successful return and emergence of a new crop of principal officers at the National Assembly.

Bagudu said: "This morning (yesterday), Mr. President graciously granted audience to the Progressive Governors Forum. We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he had in the forum members who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker, House of Representatives, and Hon. Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker."

"Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr. President for all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned on and by extension, our party, security, economy and accountability.

"We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given to them in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has encouraged economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment in infrastructure spending."

However, the APC Aspirants' Forum has urged Buhari to reserve at least 30 per cent of ministerial and agency appointments for its members in the next dispensation.

In a communiqué yesterday by its spokesman, Etete Inemeh (Akwa Ibom State), the group pleaded with the current administration to consider the sacrifices of its members in the last presidential and other polls and compensate them accordingly.

Also yesterday, indications emerged that the ruling party may expel immediate past governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari over the circumstances that led to the loss of the state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also likely to be axed is the party's Deputy National Chairman North, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, who was at loggerheads with the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over running of the political grouping.

Already the state party's Executive Committee has submitted its findings over the alleged roles of the duo in the electoral misfortunes of the APC in Zamfara to a five-member disciplinary committee in Abuja.

State APC Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Bakyasuwa, who led other officials to the national secretariat in Abuja, accused the pair of breaching Article 21(a) 2014 of the party constitution as (amended).