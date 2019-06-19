Nigeria: Buhari Greets New National Assembly Leaders

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected presiding officers of the Ninth National Assembly.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also saluted all the national legislators and their political parties for their display of patriotism and non-partisanship before and during the election.

He commended the transparent and fair nature of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country.

President Buhari described the emergence of the new leaders of the legislative branch of government as "a new dawn, different from duplicity and perfidy of the immediate past."

He charged the winners to use their exalted positions for the higher interest of the country, her people, and for the growth of democracy.

"The executive does not desire a rubber stamp legislature. While separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all arms of government should be the name of the game. Opposition need not be virulent," he said.