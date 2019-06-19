Nigeria: Anxiety Grips Eagles' Coaches As Key Players Reported Ill

Super Eagles' Vice Captain, Ahmed Musa, Abdullahi Shehu and Leon Balogun are among the players that have reported ill three days before the kick off of the Egypt 2019 African Cup of Nations, reports allnigeriasoccer.com.

Nigeria opens its campaign at the competition on Saturday against Burundi and Coach Gernot Rohr is sweating over the fitness of the key players.

According to the report, Henry Onyekuru and Paul Onuachu are also among those hit by illness, while Oghenekaro Etebo and Chidozie Awaziem are not in tip-top condition having just recovered from the sickness bug that ravaged the squad.

The Super Eagles players and officials arrived in Alexandria on Monday evening after holding a one-week training camp in Ismailia and will be accommodated at the Helnan Palestine Hotel camp throughout the group phase.

The players worked out in the gym yesterday morning and held their first training session on grass last night.

The training session took place at Arab Academy for Science, Technlogy and Maritime Transport.

Nigeria will face Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in Group B of the AFCON at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who is also the first Vice President of CAF and President of AFCON, has challenged the team to stay focused on winning the top prize at Africa's flagship tournament, when visiting the team yesterday.

"Do not take any team for granted. Easy groups exist only on paper; things are different on the pitch. The NFF will ensure you get all that is due to you. This is a very important tournament and Nigerians are fully behind you. You should do your very best not to disappoint them.

"The NFF is happy about the situation in camp; the commitment, discipline and dedication of each and everyone of you. You have all the quality of a champion team and everything about you is positive."

Responding, Captain Mikel John Obi promised that the three -time African champions would be very professional on and off the pitch and do all they can to make the country proud.

"Mr. President, we thank you for all that you have done for this team over the years, as the head of Nigerian Football. We appreciate your honest approach to all issues that concern our welfare.

"We all are aware of what is at stake. This tournament will not be child's play or a stroll in the park, but we are ready. It will be tough but when it gets tough, we will get tougher."