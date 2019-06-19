Kenya: Shock as Couple is Arrested on Suspicion of Killing, Dumping Infant in Latrine

Police in Thika are holding a man and his wife on suspicion of killing and dumping their three-month-old baby in a pit latrine.

Mr Daniel Nyamweya Keya and Ms Leonida Nyakerario are said to have travelled to Kisii last Wednesday where they allegedly committed the heinous act before returning to Thika the following day.

Police told Nairobi News that neighbours questioned the couple on the whereabouts of the baby and reported their suspicions to the police.

Police officers in Thika informed their counterparts in Kisii who went to the man's home in Mwanyakwambara village and found the body of the minor inside a pit latrine.

"Police visited the scene and a search was immediately conducted and the decomposing body was finally retrieved from the pit latrine," a police report filed at Gesonso police station read in part.

The body was taken to Nyangena Hospital Mortuary in Kisii County awaiting postmortem.

REASONS FOR MURDER

Detectives are now working to determine where was the baby killed and the reasons for the murder.

Ms Agnes Nyangweso, the mother to Mr Nyamweya, told police that she has never known that her daughter-in-law was pregnant and she was equally shocked on what had happened.

She said she had been living with her daughter-in-law in the homestead until sometime last year when she moved to Thika to join her husband.

"They have never told me that they had a baby, I even did not know that she was pregnant. I just can't believe what happened," she said.

Mr Justus Mithamo, the DCIO Gatundu South, told Nairobi News that investigations into the matter have started and that they will arraign the suspects in court once the investigations are over.

"I can confirm that we are holding the two and investigations are ongoing. Once we are through we shall arraign either all or one of them as per to what will come out," he said.