Nigeria: Biafra Agitation, Kanu's World Tour Not Only for Biafrans - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, said its agitation for Biafra and the impact of the tour of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made to America and Europe has not only rekindled the hope for liberation of Biafrans but has permeated the subconscious of every black African, who has come into contact with the message of redemption.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Biafrans across the West Coast of the USA has publicly pledged their moral and material support for Biafra restoration.

It promised that it will do all it can to restore Biafra at the earliest possible opportunity now that its diplomatic overtures with America, Canada, Israel and other countries are yielding positive results.

IPOB disclosed further that "many more IPOB family meetings, influential individuals and Diaspora organisations are queuing up to host our leader in various cities across the United States.

"As our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his team continue the tour of USA and Canada with emphasis on diplomatic overtures and rallying the Biafran base to restore Biafra within the shortest possible time, we the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra commend the California IPOB family and friends for the rousing welcome and support given to our indomitable leader during the town hall meeting held on June 15 in Los Angeles."

"Biafrans across the USA and Canada have been energized with the message of hope and restoration which has not only captivated Biafran audiences who are fortunate enough to attend these events, but has permeated the subconscious of every black African who has come into contact with the message of redemption as evidenced by the high number of goodwill messages received by our leader from non Biafrans.

"Biafrans across the West Coast of the USA have publicly pledged their moral and material support for Biafra restoration as piloted by IPOB, and we promise to do all we can to restore Biafra at the earliest possible opportunity by the grace of Almighty God.

"The next port of call for our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the ongoing tour will be the city of Houston Texas on the 21st of June 2019, where we expect Biafrans and non-Biafrans alike to gather to welcome and listen to him preach the gospel of the restoration of Biafra at a town-hall meeting.

"After Houston Texas, our leader will visit Chicago to meet Biafrans in the State of Illinois. From there he will proceed to New York where he will round up the tour."