Nigeria: Discussions Ongoing On Resolving Feud With Emir Sanusi - Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday said that they have started understanding each other with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

Sanusi is being probed by the Kano state anti-corruption agency over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion. The emir has since replied to a query issue him by the state government over the alleged misappropriation.

Ganduje who spoke after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, yesterday, said the discussions are on to resolve the issue between him and the emir.

Asked how far they gone on the reconciliation between him and the emir, he said, "it is still going on."

On whether he is hellbent on removing the emir, "who told you that? The discussions are still going on. Negotiation ongoing and from all indications, the issue would be resolved."

When asked whether the emir has agreed to apologize to him, Ganduje said "it is not the matter of apologizing or not, it is matter of understanding."

The governor said preliminary investigation into the alleged N6.8m allegedly swallowed by a gorilla in Kano zoo has revealed that the issue was an armed robbery case.

"I have already directed the anti- corruption commission to wade into the issue. They are still investigating the issue. The preliminary report we received was that there was an armed robbery not the issue of gorilla.

"The issue of gorilla is a junk journalism because there's no gorilla in the zoo. But we learnt that there was an armed robbery, a whole safe was even carted away but they are still investigating it.

"The outcome of the investigation will let us know what actually happened but I'm sure there must be something wrong anyway," he said.