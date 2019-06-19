Nigeria: Super Eagles Will Do Everything Possible to Win 2019 Afcon - Mikel

Photo: The NFF/Twitter

Super Eagles AFCON 2019 squad.

The captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, John Mikel Obi has said the three time African champions will do everything humanly possible to do their teeming fans proud in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Chelsea star also promised that the Eagles will be highly professional on and off the pitch in the land of the Pharaohs.

The captain was responding yesterday to the appeal by the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick for the team to stay focused on winning the top prize at Africa's flagship tournament when he visited the players' camp on Tuesday.

Mikel said "Mr. President, we thank you for all that you have done for this team over the years, as the head of Nigerian Football. We appreciate your honest approach to all issues that concern our welfare.

"We all are aware of what is at stake. This tournament will not be child's play or a stroll in the park, but we are ready. It will be tough but when it gets tough, we will get tougher."

Pinnick had challenged the Super Eagles not to take any team for granted in Egypt

"Do not take any team for granted. Easy groups exist only on paper; things are different on the pitch. The NFF will ensure you get all that is due to you.

"This is a very important tournament and Nigerians are fully behind you. You should do your very best not to disappoint them.

"The NFF is happy about the situation in camp; the commitment, discipline and dedication of each and every one of you. You have all the quality of a champion team and everything about you is positive."

The Super Eagles trained yesterday at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in the port city.