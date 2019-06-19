Angola: Minister Calls for Deep Reflection On Traditional Authorities Role

Luanda — Angolan minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira Tuesday in Luanda defended promotion of a broad reflection on the place and role of traditional authorities in community development processes and local authorities.

The minister was speaking at the opening ceremony of two-day 3rd national traditional authorities meeting.

Carolina Cerqueira focused on a careful study and cohabitation for the normative coexistence between formal law versus customary law, practiced by traditional authorities for historical reasons.

The minister hopes that the implementation of the local authorities will enable the regulation of the formal administrative function of the traditional authorities which, in turn, will ensure social cohesion and contributes to national unity.

On the other hand, the official warned that the multiplicity of powers must be handled with caution in a multi-ethnic and post-conflict society like Angola.

In view of this aspect, she said, the Executive defends gradualism in the implementation of local authorities.

There are about 50,000 traditional authorities in the country.