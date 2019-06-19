Tanzania: Govt Inaugurates National Agenda for Responsible Parenting - Minister

THE government has launched a national agenda to promote responsible parenting and family care especially those relating to all matters of children's rights and protection.

Making the revelation recently in Geita Region, while presiding over African Child Day commemorations, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu said the document will assist towards raising up responsible and patriotic children in the country.

The event was organised by the government of Tanzania and some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), including Save the Children, Plan International, Compassion International, World Vision and UNICEF.

In the course, the Minister pointed out that responsibility and care of children and their rights as well as protection should start at family level. She said that once that is overlooked, chances of increase of gender based violence would be realized.

"As Geita Regional Commissioner (RC) Robert Gabriel has just spoken here, parents should be responsible and take care of their children.

They have the right to live, be protected, developed, heard and to be included in decision making. Implementations of all these should start in homes," she added.

Ms Mwalimu further said that the government has been in various ways fighting for children' rights, including reinforcing the Child Act of 2009, article number 21.

That includes the declaration of free Primary and Secondary education that has increased Schools' enrollments in the country. Commenting on that, one of the philanthropic organizations, Plan International Projects Director, Dr Benatus Sambili said that they have in several ways supported the government to promote children's rights and provide health insurance particularly to vulnerable ones in poor families in the country.

"About 6,216 children have already benefited from Community Health Fund (CHF) insurance under our sponsorship "The Organization has also offered 8, 700 sanitary pads to female students in various 151 Primary and Secondary Schools.

"We have also offered various school needs to 4,000 children in 91 Primary Schools, besides other learning equipment to 30 Primary Schools," he added.