Kenya: 'Blonde-Bearded' Joash Onyango Itching for Afcon Action

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango has attracted comparisons with international stars El Hadji Diouf and Paul Pogba stepping out with a fresh look ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gor Mahia defender and his international teammates are expected to land in Egypt on Wednesday, two days before the month-long football extravaganza kicks off in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria, Suez Canal and Ismailia.

And in readiness for action, the 26-year-old went for a complete make over at a Paris barber shop, opting for a vintage blonde beard.

This new look has left the no-nonsense defender trending on social media.

Joash Onyango with the new look! The Great Wall of China! They should really be scared at #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UAR2EOvGKA

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango following in the paths of El Hadji Diouf and Rigobert Song. African Cup of Nations look. pic.twitter.com/8Z3w4qLhpC

'The Kenyan Paul Pogba!?'- Twitter reacts as Joash Onyango opts for vintage look for the Afcon - https://t.co/fklsU0IbKA pic.twitter.com/NJeCwUmop0

But then there are those who chose to dwell on the question of his age.

Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars Defender. Joash Onyango is just 26 years old 😂😂🤣🤣. Kenyans should we discuss his age or we wait after AFCON🤔🤔 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/kQABLLuh5G

Joash Onyango plays for Gor Mahia & Harambee Stars.

He's 26

How old are you? pic.twitter.com/wp56Ua3RsM

Mr. Joash Onyango owes non of you good looks or baby face. He must be respected. Tuwache upii pic.twitter.com/4G6eUv98pm

Using the 26-year old Joash Onyango as an SI unit, how old are you? pic.twitter.com/PndBiqn5il

In the absence of South African based defender Brian Mandela through injury, Onyango is expected to feature prominently for Kenya in her Group 'C' engagements.

But he will have to compete for a place in the team with the likes of Musa Mohammed, David Owino and Joshua Okumu.