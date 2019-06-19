Kenya: Kahata Confirms Impending Exit From Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires later this month.

In an interview with Capital Sport, Kahata also explained to that he leaves K'Ogalo with pride following his achievements at the club.

Kahata joined the Kenyan champions in 2016 after a stint in Europe and has so far bagged three league titles while at K'Ogalo.

IMPRESSED

He was also a key member of the team which impressed on the continent by local standards, with successive group stage appearances in the Caf Confederation Cup among the highlights.

"I believe I have done my job well here at the club together with my teammates. Gor has been like my second home since leaving Thika and I believe that I have given them my best in all those years," the left-footed midfielder said.

Kahata also wished Gor Mahia well as he plans his departure.

GOOD PLAYERS

"I still believe that it is a good team with good players and they are capable of retaining the title in the new season as well and doing well in the Caf competitions," he said.

Kahata, who has been the subject of interest from Tanzanian giants Simba over the past year, however said he will make a decision on his future after representing Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.