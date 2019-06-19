18 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Leave Public Infrastructure Naming to Parliament, Says Commentator Mkamanga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

A social commentator has said the government should leave the naming of public infrastructure to parliament or any other independent body.

Emily Mkamanga

Emily Mkamanga, a MzuzuUniversity based social commentator said the current arrangement whereby traditional leaders can make the decision is prone to abuse.

This follows Paramount Chief Kawinga's pronouncement that that tax-payer funded Liwonde-Mangochi Road be renamed Peter Mutharika Highway.

"It is improper for anyone just to wake up and decide on the names of public infrastructure. This is just political. The people who make such pronouncements just want to gain favours from their political masters," said Mkamanga.

Chief Timbiri of Nkhata Bay made similar pronouncements during the official opening of the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road but people shun calling the road Peter Mutharika Highway.

Roads Authority spokesperson Portia Kajanga said the duty of her organization is to construct roads, saying the naming of roads lies in the hands of the Office of the President and Cabinet and ministry of Transport and Public Works.

Malawi

Chimulirenji On First Foreign Trip As VP

The country's new Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji is in Mozambique after being delegated by President Peter… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.