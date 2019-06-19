Nigeria: Sickle Cell - 300 People Receive Free Genotype Test in Sokoto

Photo: The Guardian

World Sickle Cell Day

Sokoto — Three hundred people in Sokoto have received free counseling for genotype- free commemoration of this year’s World Sickle Cell Day.

The programme was conducted by the Productive Youths Development Initiative (PYDI) in collaboration with the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, UDUTH and sponsored by the wife of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Hajiya Maryam Mustapha.

Speaking, Mrs Tambuwal underscored the importance of knowing genotype before marriage in order to avoid bearing children with sickle cell anaemia.

She said she had a plan to establish free genotype counselling and testing centre in the state.

Also speaking the Executive Director of PYDI, Dr Auwal Ahmed, said 200 ambassadors had been trained on counselling and advocacy, and that they would be deployed to remote areas to encourage people to know their genotype.

He said 100 free genotype testing and counselling would be conducted every month.

In his remarks, the Sarkin Yakin Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar described sickle cell anaemia as “more dangerous” than HIV/AIDS, which need to be avoided.

“I am advising Nigerians, especially our youths, to know their health status before getting married as there is no need bearing children who would not be healthy and productive in our society,” he said