18 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for Allegedly Manufacturing Illegal Viagra

By Canny Maphanga

Gauteng police have nabbed a suspect in Brackenhurst, Johannesburg on Monday for illegally manufacturing Viagra and other sexual enhancement products.

This comes after the Johannesburg Flying Squad received a tip-off.

"The police followed up on the information that led them to a house in Brackenhurst, where they were initially refused entry.

"The house was searched after the police gained entry. Different types of tablets and machines used to manufacture the tablets were found," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement on Tuesday.

The owner was arrested and taken to Brackendowns police station.

He is due to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court soon.

News24

