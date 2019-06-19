Zimbabwe: Zimra Approves 5-Year Plan

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board on Monday approved the tax collector's five-year strategic plan which has been modelled in line with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and Vision 2030.

In a statement, Zimra's acting head of corporate affairs Mrs Inzwirashe Muwonwa said the plan was anchored on "four Ps which include People, Processes, Partnerships and Projects".

"On people we refer to having the right staff structure aligned to strategy and manned by staff members with the right skills and attitude to execute the strategy," she said.

"This entails the right recruitment of people with proper skills alignment, appropriate human capital planning and development, the creation of a conducive working environment and the motivation of Zimra's employees.

"Over the years, Zimra has invested a lot in our staff to have the right skills to manage our operations. However, due to our rotation policy, a number of staff have found themselves in areas not matching their training and experience, resulting in low service levels and staff morale."

Mrs Muwonwa said they were in the process of hiring an external human resources consultant to assist in a staff rationalisation exercise.

She said the programme would help ensure the staff structure was well aligned to the strategy and also enhance proper skills alignment for increased productivity, higher service delivery levels and efficiency.

"On processes, we are pursuing the development and implementation of effective, efficient and simplified processes that enable us to meet service targets within budget in a cost effective manner," said Mrs Muwonwa.

"The Authority is also going to embark on a business process re-engineering project to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our internal processes and systems. Improved systems are also a deterrent to corruption and help protect honest staff, while giving confidence to our stakeholders and clients.

"The project can only be successful with the full involvement of all staff members."