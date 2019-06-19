Zimbabwe: Maintain Peace, Achieve Vision 2030, Police Told

Government, under the Second Republic, is committed to transforming Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) into a modern police service with the requisite tools of the trade to discharge its mandate.

Addressing junior officers from Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central provinces at the closing ceremony of the rebranding refresher training programme, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Commissioner-General (Crime) Stephen Mutamba said the junior officers' work ethics and actions should reflect that they had been exposed to the high-level training programme.

The training seeks to equip police officers with the latest policing trends and public order management systems that include crowd control skills.

"The successful completion of this vital programme by another group of line managers is ample testimony of our commitment to enhance their competences in tandem with demands and aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe," said Comm-Gen Matanga.

"Our goal is to ensure that all clients have a pleasant experience wherever they come in contact with our officers or services from Plumtree to Mukumbura, and Nyamapanda to Kazungula throughout Zimbabwe."

He added: "As law enforcement agency, we are mindful of how the organisation is viewed by our clients. Towards that end we are working tirelessly to improve the perception of our clients, as well as our interaction with them.

"The training is one such avenue being utilised by the organisation to enhance the competency and professionalism of our officers.

"I am happy to state that your peers from Harare, Bulawayo, Mashonaland East, Masvingo, Midlands and Manicaland have already been exposed to this training programme. Going forward, it is our expectation that individually and collectively, you should all demonstrate that learning has taken place. Feedback from clients shall thus be the barometer."

Comm-Gen Matanga challenged junior officers to put shoulder to the wheel.

"As the nation journeys towards Vision 2030 wherein Zimbabwe seeks to transform into an upper middle income economy, the police should remain a pillar of peace and a place for refuge," he said.

"Importantly, the onus reposed on us by the people of Zimbabwe demands that our moral rectitude should be beyond reproach while our professionalism work ethic and the quality of our response should at all times be of the highest standard.

"People should identify with the police, reach out to the police and be able to freely engage with the police. It is our job as police officers to combat all forms of crime in society and bring criminals to justice. Every citizen and visitor alike should feel safe to go about their business without any hindrance. The need to ensure a crime-free society therefore becomes necessary."