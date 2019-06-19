Malawi: Chitipa Man Killed Over Chicken

Unknown people in Chitipa have ended the life of a 42 year old, Freight Kabaghe, over allegations that he stole a chicken.

Chitipa police publicist, Gladwell Simwaka, said the deceased on the night of June 2 sneaked out his house immediately his family had retired to bed.

"He was found the following morning hacked and a chicken tied on his waist. Postmortem revealed death was due to loss of blood secondary to multiple cuts in the head," said Simwaka.

Simwaka said police in the District are appealing people not to take law in their hands but surrender suspects to police to answer cases according to the law.

Kabaghe hailed from Matondola village ,Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.