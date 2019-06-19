Malawi: Chimulirenji On First Foreign Trip As Malawi VP - Us-Africa Business Summit Crucial

The country's new Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji is in Mozambique after being delegated by President Peter Mutharika to represent Malawi Government during this years US-Africa Business Forum, his first foreign trip since becoming the second-in-command president following the victory in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chimulirenji outing: Bidding farewell to his wife as he left for Mozambique Veep outbin duty: Chimulirenji boards the plane Chimulirenji welcomed in Mozambique

Chimulirenji was running mate to President Mutharika, the torchbearer of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent.

The veep Chimulirenji, who lost his parliamentary seat in last month's election, was sworn-together with Mutharika to assume the presidency for a five-year term of office.

Press officer in the office of the vice-president, Charles Wahara, said Chimulirenji arrived in Mozambique to attend the summit on June 19 2019 at the Joaquim Chissano conference Centre.

Wahara said the State President Mutharika was invited to attend the summit but it had pleased him to delegate the Vice President Chimulirenji.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ken Ndala has said the US- Africa Business Summit is very crucial for Malawi.

"There is an opportunity for Malawi business sector to grow since the summit will draw a lot of experts, businesspeople and government authorities from Africa to interact with counterparts from the United States who want to link up with Africa including Malawi," said Ndala.

The PS further said that Malawi has been benefitting from such summits citing AGOA as one example of these benefits.

"For the past 16 years with AGOA, Malawi has been benefitting by exporting soya beans, textile and other commodities to different countries," said the PS.

The summit will be opened by His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique and will draw various African Heads of State.