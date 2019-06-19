18 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of Gezira State Says People' Security and Properties Red Line

Medani. — Wali of Gezira State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed has underscored that coordination and cohesion between the security organs boosted security and stability in the state.

Meeting with Gezira State police director, Maj. Gen.(police) Ali Mohamed Osman, the Wali voiced support to police forces to carry out their full role.

He said security and protection properties of citizens are red line that could not be overlooked.

The police director, for his part, underlined readiness of police forces to secure the agricultural season, autumn emergencies and various activities of the state.

