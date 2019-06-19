Uganda: Nationals in Uganda Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara — The Eritrean community members in Uganda have commemorated Martyrs Day, 20 June with candle vigil on 16 June.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mohammed Suleiman, Eritrean Ambassador to Uganda, indicating that the Eritrean people have paid heavy human and material sacrifice in realizing their independence and national sovereignty, and that the new era of peace and cooperation is the result of that.

Pointing out that to preserve and develop the country that was realized through heavy sacrifice of its sons and daughter is the responsibility of every citizen, Ambassador Mohammed called on the nationals to strengthen contribution in augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

The participants on their part pledged to continue the initiative they are taking to assume responsibility of supporting families of martyrs.

In related news, staff members of the Ministry of Information organized a program in connection with Martyrs Day, 20 June.

At the program that was conducted on 17 June at the 'Hager Media' Hall various programs were staged depicting the Martyrs Day.