Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

Massawa — The residents of 01, 02 and 03 administrative areas of the port city of Massawa have contributed 162,500 Nakfa in support of 27 families of martyrs.

The contribution was made at the public gathering the residents conducted in connection with the Martyrs Day, 20 June.

Speaking at the occasion, the administrator of Massawa city, Mr. Haile Asfaha said that the initiative taken by the residents attests to the honor and respect the Eritrean people have towards their martyrs.

The residents on their part said that the peace and stability they are enjoying is the result of the sacrifice of the martyrs and expressed that it is moral duty of every citizen to support the families of martyrs.