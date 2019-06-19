Eritrea: Nationals in Juba Commemorated Martyrs Day

Asmara — Nationals residing in South Sudan commemorated Martyrs Day, 20 June with candle vigil and various programs portraying the day.

At the ceremony conducted on 16 June and in which South Sudan government officials and a number of nationals took part, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael gave briefing on the background of why 20 June was dedicated to Martyrs and called on the nationals to strengthen contribution in support of families of martyrs.

Indicating the strong support of the people and Government of Eritrea to the struggle of the people of South Sudan, the head of African Affairs at the South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Michael Nyang expressed appreciation for the respect the Eritrean people have to their martyrs.

The chairman of the Eritrean community in South Sudan, Mr. Habtom Zeru on his part expressed readiness to strengthen unity and contribution to the national development drives.