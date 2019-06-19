18 June 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Tamale, Damango to Get Improve Water Supply Systems

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Abu Mubarik

Cabinet has given approval for a 233million Euro facility for the construction of the Tamale and Damongo water systems.

The facility will improve the delivery of potable drinking water to an estimated 800 thousand people in the Northern Region and help the country achieve its target of water for all by 2030.

This was made known by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The scope of work for the project covers the construction of a new water treatment plant with pumps and transmission pipelines, pumping station, new district offices at Tamale and installation of dedicated power lines, the Minister said.

"Additionally, water asset management will be improved through the provision and laying of primary distribution network, service connection materials and training of staff," he added.

The project is being financed by an export credit facility from a number of institutions led by Deutsche Bank.

Ghana

3-Day Meeting HBHI Underway in Accra

A high level stakeholders meeting is underway to review Ghana's efforts at reducing the malaria burden under the new… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.