Ghana: Tamale, Damango to Get Improve Water Supply Systems

press release

Cabinet has given approval for a 233million Euro facility for the construction of the Tamale and Damongo water systems.

The facility will improve the delivery of potable drinking water to an estimated 800 thousand people in the Northern Region and help the country achieve its target of water for all by 2030.

This was made known by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The scope of work for the project covers the construction of a new water treatment plant with pumps and transmission pipelines, pumping station, new district offices at Tamale and installation of dedicated power lines, the Minister said.

"Additionally, water asset management will be improved through the provision and laying of primary distribution network, service connection materials and training of staff," he added.

The project is being financed by an export credit facility from a number of institutions led by Deutsche Bank.