Ghana: 1,000 Cashew Farmers in Techiman Municipality Receive Polyclonal Seedlings

press release

The Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. John Kofi Donyina, has distributed 280,000 polyclonal cashew seedlings to 1,000 farmers in the Techiman Municipality.

Mr. Donyina said in line with the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, the Assembly has nursed enough poly-clonal cashew seedlings for farmers in the Municipality. He said cashew farming was now a lucrative business in the country and urged the farmers to plant more cashew trees because the product has an international demand.

The MCE appealed to farmers to adopt good farming practices and also follow instructions of the Agricultural Extension Officers.

The Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr. Hudson Eric Asamani, said the directorate had posted many agriculture extension officers within the Municipality to help farmers to plant the poly-clonal seedlings, which he indicated, was the improved variety that produces more healthy seeds than the local variety.

He advised farmers to irrigate their farms to avoid losses in the event poor rainfall.

A Minister of State at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Gyeile Nurah, stated that Bono-East Region is one of the leading producers of cashew in the country. He hinted of the government's plans to establish a development authority that would manage cashew in this country to streamline the prices of cashew.

The beneficiaries applauded the government for the initiative. Mr. Kinsley Owusu Acheampong, Chairman of Cashew Growers Association in the municipality appealed to the government to increase the prices of cashew in the country.