South Africa: Runner Dies a Day After Completing Comrades

Cape Town — The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed that an athlete passed away after participating in this year's event.

Sonnyboy Ngobeni , a member of the University of Limpopo Running Club, completed the Comrades on Sunday, June 9 but passed after returning home. He was 55.

Elias Maponya, chairperson of the University of Limpopo Running Club, said Ngobeni finished the race in good condition to earn a Robert Mtshali medal.

He then travelled home with a group of friends, from Durban to Polokwane by car the next day, where they dropped him off at his house on Monday evening, also in good condition.

However, when Ngobeni failed to answer telephone calls the Tuesday morning, friends managed to break into his house to find that he had passed away in his sleep.

CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn commented: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Mr Ngobeni. This was his second Comrades Marathon, at which he achieved his Comrades back-to-back medal. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and running club members."The official cause of death was not confirmed.

