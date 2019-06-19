Liberia: President Weah Extolls Visiting U.S. Medical Team

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency, Dr. President George Manneh Weah has praised a visiting American medical team for its hard work and relieving services targeting citizens, particularly underprivileged Liberians.

President Weah said he was elated that citizens and other residents in the country were benefiting from valuable medical services being conducted by the team of US doctors.

President Weah made the commendation Tuesday, June 18, 2019, when the visiting doctors paid him a courtesy call at his Foreign Affairs office in Monrovia.

The 23-man U.S. Medical team is in Liberia performing a range of medical services at the John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia. They were brought in by Mercy Health Services, a United States based medical organization founded by a Liberian, Madam Saiyai Hansen in collaboration with Operation International.

The medical practitioners were accompanied to the President's office by Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr.

The visiting team, which is also expected to visit school campuses to treat needy people, included three Liberian medical doctors, Madam Saiyai Hansen, Patricia Anderson and Evelyn Jones.

"I want to thank the team for coming this far to help the people of Liberia. This is totally welcoming," the President said.

He praised the Liberian members of the team who mobilized their professional colleagues to come back home to conduct critical medical operations for fellow Liberians.

The Liberian leader noted that the visit of the medical doctors to Liberia was timely and appropriate particularly when Government has been searching for true partnerships in the health sector.

President Weah pledged Government's commitment to partner with the visiting team to provide much-need medical services in the country calling them "special people".

He emphasized the need for the involvement of relevant government agencies and ministries and the office of Liberia's First Lady to move on with plans to expand critical medial services to Liberians.

In brief remarks, AmbassadorKemayah who organized the coming of the team Liberia commended the President of granting the doctors audience. He promised to work with other partners to provide needed assistance to the people of Liberia.