Liberia: President Weah Makes Several Appointments in Government

Monrovia — His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has made several appointments in Government affecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Central Bank of Liberia, Roberts International Airport, National Housing Authority and other commissions and agencies.

The appointments made on June 18, 2019 are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

Those appointed/nominated include:

National Housing Authority

Cecelia Cuffy Managing Director

Tonia D. Johnson Deputy Managing Director/Administration

Robert International Airport

Musa Shannon Chairman of the Board

Bishop J. Allen Klaylee Managing Director

National Port Authority

Diana Nebo Deputy Managing Director/Administration

Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency

Lorenzo Pelham Deputy Director General/Operations

National Commission on Small Arms

Maxwell Grigsby Chairman

Liberia Telecommunication Corporation

Anderson Slober Chea Deputy Managing Director/Operations

LIBERIA PETROLEUM REFINING COMPANY:

Emmett R. H. Sampson Sr. Member of the Board

Marie Urey Coleman Managing Director

Mittal Operating Company Government Representative to the Board

Ministry of Justice Statutory Member

Ministry of Finance Statutory Member

Ministry of Lands & Mines Statutory Member

J. Alex Tyler Member

Rev. Joseph G. Johnson Member

CENTRAL BANK OF LIBERIA:

1. Timothy Thomas Member Board of Governors

2. James B. Dennis Member Board of Governors

3. Richard A. Dolley Member Board of Governors

4. Nyemadi D. Pearson Acting Deputy Governor for Operations

5. Dr. Musa Dukuly Acting Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

Blamo Nelson Ambassador to Japan

Henry Fahnbulleh Deputy Minister Foreign Affairs

Mawine Diggs Deputy Minister Administration

National Aid Commission

Lewis Wright Commissioner

The Liberian Leader also appointed Mr. Sheikh Y. Jalloh as member of Paynesville City Council with immediate effect.