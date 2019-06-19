Liberia: "I Will Not Vote for 2019/2020 Budget If... "

-Senator Saah Joseph Vows

Montserrado County Senator, Saah H. Joseph has vowed not to vote for the passage of the 2019/2020 Fiscal Budget if it does not capture the National Internally Displaced Persons (NIDPs) with special concerns Project of the Liberia Refugee, Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

The Montserrado County Senator made the assertion Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Ministry of Youth and Sports during the official launch of the LRRRC's NIDPs Survey Report in Paynesville.

"I can assure you that I will not vote and I will be stubborn to vote for the upcoming 2019/2020 Fiscal Budget if the national Budget of Liberia will not cover the NIDPs Project of the LRRRC," Senator Joseph promised.

His assertion was contained in a brief remark he delivered at the NIDPs Survey Report Launch by LRRRC at the Ministry of Youths and Sports where he promised and initial contribution of one million Liberian Dollars (LRD$1,000,000).

He promised to support the project to the fullest as long as he lives and serve his people and humanity in general.

The Montserrado County lawmaker told the gathering that his love and contribution for humanity and disadvantaged persons in society at all times is stemmed from his personal background.

Giving a brief his of his success in life, Senator Joseph said he left Liberia as a result of the civil conflict in Liberia and went to Senegal where he was living as a refugee, begging for hand-outs only to have a daily meal.

According to him, he then came across an opportunity that took him to the United States of Liberia where the cornerstone of his life begun when he was hired and trusted by an American humanitarian group who later sent him (Joseph) to Sierra Leone to render humanitarian services.

He explained that he was able to construct thirty (30) schools which still provide quality education to Sierra Leoneans and other nationals to date in that West African nation.

The Montserrado lawmaker said his thirst for serving humanity grew bigger and extended to Liberia that has seen him not only as then predicted future leader, but a major decision maker on national and international levels.