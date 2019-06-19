South Africa: Negotiations Ongoing Over Suspended MyCiTi N2 Express Service

There seems to be no end in sight for stranded commuters, who use the MyCiTi N2 Express service from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, as the City of Cape Town and various stakeholders continue negotiations after the service's operating contract lapsed last month.

"The City will inform the public once the service is ready to operate again," said the mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase.

She added that the City did not want to "detract from the negotiations" and would not comment any further.

The contract with the joint venture partners lapsed on June 1 and the City announced that it would refund the more than 150 commuters who had purchased monthly tickets.

Ticket holders wishing to get a refund are advised to visit the Zone 3 kiosk at the Civic Centre MyCiTi station.

Affected passengers will have to fill in a form and sign it to get a cash refund. As of June 18, the City said it had so far refunded 56 of the 154 passengers.

No money would be handed out at the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain kiosks for safety reasons, it added.

"We are refunding commuters between 06:00 and 21:45. The refunds will be paid out at the Civic Centre station until Friday evening, June 21," said Purchase.

The former mayoral committee member for transport, Brett Herron, criticised the City for allowing the contract to lapse, claiming it had no regard for commuters.

"The service offers a critical transport option for those commuters to no longer use Cape Town's unreliable rail services and reduces congestion on our roads - a single bus can replace 50 cars on the road," said Herron.

