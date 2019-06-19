Sudan: Dr Sisi - Problem of Sudan Is Who to Govern the Sudan

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Renaissance Alliance. Dr Al-Tegani Sisi said the problem of Sudan lies in who is to govern and not how to govern the Sudan, referring to wrong beginning for forces of freedom and change which led to struggle over power.

Announcing launch of the Alliance at SUNA press forum Tuesday , Dr Sisi said struggle over power since independence led to instability in the country.

He added that the forces of freedom and change dominated the political scene after fall of the former regime but, he added, they inclined to exclusion of others , criticizing criminalization by the forces of the freedom of change of all who participated in the former regime.

Dr Sisi noted that Sudan is experiencing a political polarization. calling recognition of oriental and ethic polarization, which he added , became apparent and reached "houses' doors" in addition to lack of confidence among components of the people , which, he described as dangerous matter.

He said that the forces of freedom and change has implicitly cancelled the federal government system , expressing the alliance rejection to centralized government which , he said, led to emergence of conflicts in states.

The Chairman of Sudan renaissance alliance called for agreement over how Sudan will be governed and the interim period arrangements. rejecting the agreement between the military council and forces of freedom and change.

He warned of regional mediations , stressing that issue is domestic and should be addressed by the Sudanese political components.