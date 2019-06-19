Sudan: Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Reject Statements Made By the Military Council At a Presser

Khartoum — The Sudanese Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have issued a statement critical of the press conference held by the Transitional Military Council, June 13th 2019, saying the Military Council presser was full of misinformation and statements the Forces for Freedom and Change considers as lies. Following is the full text of the statement issued in reaction to the presser of the Council:-

Statement

Yesterday's press conference by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) was but continuations of the misinformation campaign we have been watching in all their press conferences post the 29th of Ramadan massacre. Once again, the TMC demonstrates the same shortsighted approach of the defunct regime in adopting violence as the only answer to political problems.

The explicit and implicit threats voiced by the TMC's spokespersons at the press conference cannot undermine the unity of the DFC Forces. They are only a clear indication of an ill-sighted approach in dealing with a crisis of their own making. TMC's admission to ordering the brutal crackdown on protesters at the army HQ sit-in makes them the first defendant in this heinous crime.

The press conference was littered with misleading and false statements. Here are some examples:

The proposal of shifting the venue of negotiations to Addis Ababa was actually an initiative of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, communicated to us on Wednesday June 12. We instantly opposed that proposal, making it clear that we wanted the negotiation process to remain at home. Accordingly, the Ethiopian Embassy withdrew that proposal on the same day. Now TMC is alleging that it was FDFC who asked for taking the negotiations to Ethiopia.

The 3rd of June massacre at the army headquarters sit-in was a well-documented crime that all the Sudanese people and the entire world watched. The Sudanese Doctors Syndicate and the Doctors Central Committee have a detailed list of the victims and the cause of death-and more reports are still unfolding. This sacred Sudanese blood is too precious to be tainted with lies, disinformation, and political games. TMC's statement at the press conference contradicts even with previous testimonies by the same Council. This is a crime against the Sudanesepeople and it is imperative that we have an independent inquiry and that perpetrators are brought to justice. We condemn TMC's miserable attempts to downplay the magnitude of this massacre.

Accusing the DFC Forces of plotting a military coup is tantamount to covering the sun with a finger. For those forces have remained faithful for six consecutive months to their commitment to peaceful means.

TMC alluded at some rifts within the ranks of the FDFC, in an attempt to seed discord amongst its factions by making positive remarks about the Umma and the Sudanese Congress Parties while airing negative ones about the Communist Party. These attempts will not succeed. The FDFC have never been more united in their demands for a civilian-led government in the transitional period.

By setting a time for resumption of negotiations on transfer of power, without addressing the clearly defined prerequisites, the TMC is only trying to give the false impression that FDFC are not serious in reaching an agreement and preventing bloodshed.

TMC has clearly admitted now that it has control over the militias, shadow brigades and other criminals who perpetrated the massacre, although it had claimed in the past that the only reason for them to stay in power was to offset the threat of those elements. It is now evidently clear that their true mission is rather to thwart the dreams and aspirations of our popular revolution. All those are maneuvers by TMC to disown their previous commitments as a prelude to announcing its own government in alliance with the defunct regime.

We in the DFC Forces will continue our unswerving struggle with our people until justice, freedom, and peace reign in our country.

Forces of DFC

14 June 2019

-ends-