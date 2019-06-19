Sudan: TMC and CBOs Exert Efforts to Make Medicines Abundant

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Suleiman Abdul-Jabbar has revealed that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) have started work to make the drugs abundant and to pay back the debts of drugs importing companies. Dr. Abdul-Jabbar said, in an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) to published later, that the debts of the pharmaceutical companies were accumulated during the past months and last year as a result of the import of drugs at a deferred price and they were not to repay them, pointing out that the National Council for Drugs and Toxic has got assured that the medicines were not cosmetics, goods or a class of non-essential items. He revealed that the debts amounted to $ 80 million, which were the total amounts of debts owed by those companies. The Acting Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health revealed that the drug companies need funds to pay the debt for the road to become paved for the import of new varieties. Dr. Abdul-Jabbar referred to the efforts of the Transitional Military Council and the Central Bank of Sudan to provide money required to pay the debts, adding that it will open a wide door for the companies to import large quantities of medicine in the market.