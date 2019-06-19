Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Gives Directive for Organizing Native Administration

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has given directives for organizing the native administration and enabling the youths to participate in the native administration.

In his address Tuesday at the Exhibitions Area in Burri to the Native Administration Forum, Lt. Gen. Daglo stressed the importance of unity between all the Sudanese people and avoiding rumors and sedition.

The Native Administration has authorized the Transitional Military Council to form a government of competencies to manage the country, without exclusion to any one.

Lt. Daglo called for tribal unity and avoiding sedition and the running after personal gains instead of the national interest.

He praised the role being played by the Armed Forces, the security and police organs and the Rapid Support Forces in keeping security in the country.