Sudan: Efforts of TMC and Central Bank of Sudan Reflected Positively On Provision of Medicines

Khartoum — The undersecretary of federal health ministry, Dr Suleiman Abdul-Jabbar Abdalla revealed that the Military Transitional Council(TMC) and Central Bank of Sudan have begun work to settle the pharmaceutical companies ' debts.

Dr Suleiman said in an interview with SUNA , to be published later , that pharmaceutical companies imported medicines last year and failed to pay their prices.

He indicated that the national council for medicines and poisons has counted the payable bills and made sure that the bills were for drugs and not cosmetics or unnecessary goods, announcing the total debts of the pharmaceutical plants reached 80 million dollars.

Dr Suleiman added that the efforts made by the TMC and CBOS to provide the necessary cash for settling the companies debts would open wide door for companies to import big quantities of medicines , which he affirmed, would reflect positively on drugs provision.