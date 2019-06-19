Sudan: Ahmed Abdoon Takes Oath As Khartoum State Caretaker Governor

Khartoum — Lt. Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hamad, was sworn inTuesday before the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan as the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, in presence of the Chief Justice and TMC Deputy Chairman.

The new Wali has expressed thanks and appreciation of the great confidence that TMC has put on him as the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State.

Meanwhile, the Wali affirmed that the coming stage should witness dynamic work by focusing on the provision of commodities and basic services.

The Wali pledged to give a special concern to the sports and youth activities, providing transport, maintaining stability of the school year, besides restoration of peace.

Hamad stressed the importance of lighting the main roads toward combating crimes.