Sudan: Native Administration Authorizes TMC to Form Transitional Period's Bodies

Khartoum — The native administration in Sudan has given full authority to the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to form the legislative and executive bodies in the transitional period without exclusion to any one and through consultation with the political forces.

Addressing the Forum of Native Administration in Sudan on Tuesday at the Exhibitions Area, Sultan Ahmed Hussein Dinar, has regarded the Transitional Military Council responsible for the national sovereignty.

He announced the native administration's support to the constructive initiatives, and praised the patriotic role of the Rapid Support Forces in protecting the national security.

Dinar has pointed to the role of the native administration in keeping security, preserving good relations with the neighboring countries and enhancing Sudan international relations.

He also lauded the role of the effective revolutionary forces and the Sufi sects in boosting the patriotic work in the current important stage in Sudan history.

He also praised the great role being played by the Transitional Military Council and the Armed, Police and Security forces in keeping security and stability in the country.

Meanwhile, member of the forum's executive committee, Sultan Hashim Osman, said that the native administration is considered the basis for building nations and virtuous communities.

He indicated that the native administration has forwarded a balanced and fair initiative for inclusive solution to the Transitional Military Council after its meetings with the society organizations and parties.

He pointed out that the native administration fully authorizes the Transitional Military Council to adopt the decisive arrangements and decisions for formation of a government of competencies with ministers who have outstanding practical experiences and characterized by honesty, excluding the persons who have foreign nationalities.