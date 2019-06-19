Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, received Tuesday at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Ma Xinmin, and discussed the situation in Sudan and progress of the relations between the two countries. The Ambassador of China hoped that Sudan will witness shortly full stability.
Sudan: Chairman of TMC Receives Ambassador of China
Sudan
