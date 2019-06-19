Sudan: TMC Member, Arrives in North Darfur State

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and head of its Economic Committee, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, arrived Tuesday in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State at the ahead of delegation composed of a number of officials.

The delegation was received at Al Fasher Airport by caretaker Wali (governor) of the state, Maj. Gen. Malik Al Tayeb.

The objective of the visit was to inspect the overall security situation and the services provided to the citizens in state, besides the arrangements set for the upcoming agricultural season.

Upon arrival, the delegation visited the 6th Infantry Brigade, the Police headquarters and National Intelligence and Security Service.

The delegation will hold a meeting with the directors of various ministries and other institutions in the state.