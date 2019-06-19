Sudan: Al-Burhan briefed on Sudan Certificate Result for 2019

Khartoum — The Head of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lit. General, Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, was briefed, at the Republican Palace, Tuesday, on the results of the Sudanese certificate exams for the year 2019.

Al-Burhan who met the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education has lauded the great efforts made by teachers in all stages of the Sudanese certificate, which earned them a good reputation and international acceptance, pointing out to the Council's keenness to create the appropriate environment for education and teachers in the country.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education Dr. Tahir Hassan al-Taher said in a press statement following the meeting that the number of those who sat for this year exams amounted to 539 thousand students distributed in 3944 centers, including 14 centers outside the Sudan.