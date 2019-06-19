Tanzania: Forbidden Stories - Silence Is Golden At a Tanzanian Mine Linked to Multiple Human Rights Abuses

analysis

"Truly innovative products leave their mark on the world instead of the planet," Apple proudly claims on its website. "We are building a better world for future generations," says Canon's CEO. While Nokia's "technology improves lives".

"Truly innovative products leave their mark on the world instead of the planet," Apple proudly claims on its website. "We are building a better world for future generations," says Canon's CEO. While Nokia's "technology improves lives".

"Right now, responsible sourcing is clearly part of the cost of doing business, it's part of the commercial need of a company to access markets and financing, among others," said Tyler Gillard, due diligence expert from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

In other words, it pays to advertise green and ethical products. That's why big tech companies get the gold they need for certain electronic components from certified suppliers. In the case of Apple, Canon, Nokia and more than 500 companies registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, that means MMTC-PAMP in India.

Yet, certifications guaranteeing conflict-free minerals have focused on small-scale miners, not multinationals. In Tanzania, a gold mine indirectly owned by the Canadian gold mining giant Barrick, has a documented history of human...